Shweta Tiwari’s Mother-in-law Makes SHOCKING Allegations; Says Actress Wanted To Get Rid Of Abhinav!
Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari recently filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli alleging that the latter beat up her daughter Palak Tiwari. She also accused him of making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos to her daughter. According to reports, Abhinav has been arrested.
While Shweta has not commented on the same, Abhinav's mother (Shweta's mother-in-law) Poonam Kohli has come out in support of her son. In an interview to TOI, Abhinav's mother, who was crying inconsolably, has denied all allegations made against her son and in turn, has made shocking claims against Shweta and her family. Read on!
Shweta’s Mother-in-law Says…
Shweta's mother-in-law was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We want things to get better between my son and Shweta Tiwari. We want to do it for our child Reyaansh as he is too young and I don't want him to get mentally disturbed. Abhinav has been doing a lot for his kids and we don't want to affect the kid's psyche. He is too young. The truth will one day come out how much my son Abhinav has sacrificed for both his kids."
‘Abhinav & Shweta Have Been Not Been On Good Terms’
It has to be recalled that there were speculations that all is not well between Shweta and Abhinav since the past two years. Poonam admitted the same and revealed, "Abhinav and Shweta have been not been on good terms with each other, since last two years, but Abhinav tried to sort out things. He wanted to live with Shweta as Reyaash was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them."
‘Shweta Wanted To Divorce Him’
"Abhinav took care of Palak since she was a kid and Raja Chaudhary had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, Abhinav was there to take care of Palak. From her school admission, attending parents meeting in school, to tying her school laces, he has done everything. They have conveniently forgot everything and putting such false and dirty allegations against him just because they want to get rid of him. She wanted to divorce him. I don't want to talk about it further."
A Source Close To Abhinav’s Family Makes Serious Allegations Against Shweta
A source close to Abhinav's family also echoed the same and made serious allegations against Shweta. "Abhinav's family feel that history is repeating and whatever happened with Raja Chaudhary is now happening to Abhinav. Since the time Reyansh was born, Shweta kept him away from Abhinav and there were times she did not let him meet their son. Abhinav compromised a lot, but things got worse as Shweta got abusive during the fights. All these happened with Raja Chaudhary. Abhinav's mother is devastated after the news and is praying for his son," said the source.
‘Abhinav Cares A Lot About Palak’
The source further added, "Abhinav cares a lot about Palak and in fact, in one of his recent interviews had also spoken about how he would not like her to do bold scenes. He considers Palak as his daughter and is very protective about her."
‘Shweta Likes To Play A Victim Card’
"Shweta likes to play a victim card and she did the same with Raja. She is out of work right now and so she's doing all this to seek attention. Abhinav leads a very simple life and has always stood by Shweta and her family. Recently, when Shweta's father suffered a heart-attack, Abhinav slept in the hospital and took care of him. Abhinav has done whatever he could do to keep Shweta and the family happy."
Palak Comes Is Support Of Her Mom
Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari has come out in support of her mother and rubbished all the reports. She shared a lengthy post. She clarified that it is she who was the victim of domestic abuse and not her mother. She added that she is a proud daughter and her mother is the ‘most respectable individual' and ‘the MOST self sufficient' one.
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
