Shweta Tiwari’s Mother-in-law Makes SHOCKING Allegations; Says Actress Wanted To Get Rid Of Abhinav!

Shweta’s Mother-in-law Says…

Shweta's mother-in-law was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We want things to get better between my son and Shweta Tiwari. We want to do it for our child Reyaansh as he is too young and I don't want him to get mentally disturbed. Abhinav has been doing a lot for his kids and we don't want to affect the kid's psyche. He is too young. The truth will one day come out how much my son Abhinav has sacrificed for both his kids."

‘Abhinav & Shweta Have Been Not Been On Good Terms’

It has to be recalled that there were speculations that all is not well between Shweta and Abhinav since the past two years. Poonam admitted the same and revealed, "Abhinav and Shweta have been not been on good terms with each other, since last two years, but Abhinav tried to sort out things. He wanted to live with Shweta as Reyaash was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them."

‘Shweta Wanted To Divorce Him’

"Abhinav took care of Palak since she was a kid and Raja Chaudhary had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, Abhinav was there to take care of Palak. From her school admission, attending parents meeting in school, to tying her school laces, he has done everything. They have conveniently forgot everything and putting such false and dirty allegations against him just because they want to get rid of him. She wanted to divorce him. I don't want to talk about it further."

A Source Close To Abhinav’s Family Makes Serious Allegations Against Shweta

A source close to Abhinav's family also echoed the same and made serious allegations against Shweta. "Abhinav's family feel that history is repeating and whatever happened with Raja Chaudhary is now happening to Abhinav. Since the time Reyansh was born, Shweta kept him away from Abhinav and there were times she did not let him meet their son. Abhinav compromised a lot, but things got worse as Shweta got abusive during the fights. All these happened with Raja Chaudhary. Abhinav's mother is devastated after the news and is praying for his son," said the source.

‘Abhinav Cares A Lot About Palak’

The source further added, "Abhinav cares a lot about Palak and in fact, in one of his recent interviews had also spoken about how he would not like her to do bold scenes. He considers Palak as his daughter and is very protective about her."

‘Shweta Likes To Play A Victim Card’

"Shweta likes to play a victim card and she did the same with Raja. She is out of work right now and so she's doing all this to seek attention. Abhinav leads a very simple life and has always stood by Shweta and her family. Recently, when Shweta's father suffered a heart-attack, Abhinav slept in the hospital and took care of him. Abhinav has done whatever he could do to keep Shweta and the family happy."

Palak Comes Is Support Of Her Mom

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari has come out in support of her mother and rubbished all the reports. She shared a lengthy post. She clarified that it is she who was the victim of domestic abuse and not her mother. She added that she is a proud daughter and her mother is the ‘most respectable individual' and ‘the MOST self sufficient' one.