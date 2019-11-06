    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shweta Tiwari's New Show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan In Trouble; Punjabi Film Producer Files Plagiarism Case

      By
      |

      Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her comeback on the small screen with a new show titled 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. But before the premiere, it has gotten into legal trouble as actor and Punjabi film producer Preeti Sapru has filed a case in the Bombay High Court against the show's producers Tony and Deeya Singh, claiming that her upcoming Punjabi film, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi has a similar concept.

      For the uninitiated, Shweta and Varun Badola's show revolves around a father-daughter relationship and how the daughter gets her father remarried. Preeti has claimed that her film too has the same concept. Preeti's advocate Abhijeet Desai was quoted by TOI as saying, "My client had registered the script with IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) and The Screenwriters Association in 2017. Before filing the lawsuit, when we raised this issue with IMPPA, the makers of the show did not come up with any clarification and therefore, we had to go to court for infringement of copyright. We are hoping for some interim relief before the release date of the show."

      Shweta Tiwaris New Show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan In Trouble; Punjabi Film Producer Files Plagiarism Case

      On the other hand, Deeya said that they had narrated the show to the channel in 2017, and they have mails to prove it. She also added that they had thought of the idea and shared it well before Preeti registered it.

      Deeya further said, "Also, there is a common misconception that copyright is applicable only after registration, whereas merely creating the work is enough for that. We don't know Preeti at all. We have a letter from SWA saying that we were going to reply, but before we could respond, Preeti went to court."

      On her part, Preeti said that she has spent a lot of money in making the film, which is 90 per cent complete. She added that they are planning to release the film next year. She believes that if a show of a similar concept is aired before her movie's release, then people will think her film is a rip-off, which doesn't happen to be the case. She further added that they had registered the concept in advance and if she (Deeya) has proof that they had shared the show's concept in 2017, they want to see it.

      Also Read: NEW SHOWS! Milind Soman To Play Lord Shiva; Shweta Tiwari To Romance Varun Bodola

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue