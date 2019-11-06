Shweta Tiwari's New Show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan In Trouble; Punjabi Film Producer Files Plagiarism Case

Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her comeback on the small screen with a new show titled 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. But before the premiere, it has gotten into legal trouble as actor and Punjabi film producer Preeti Sapru has filed a case in the Bombay High Court against the show's producers Tony and Deeya Singh, claiming that her upcoming Punjabi film, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi has a similar concept.

For the uninitiated, Shweta and Varun Badola's show revolves around a father-daughter relationship and how the daughter gets her father remarried. Preeti has claimed that her film too has the same concept. Preeti's advocate Abhijeet Desai was quoted by TOI as saying, "My client had registered the script with IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) and The Screenwriters Association in 2017. Before filing the lawsuit, when we raised this issue with IMPPA, the makers of the show did not come up with any clarification and therefore, we had to go to court for infringement of copyright. We are hoping for some interim relief before the release date of the show."

On the other hand, Deeya said that they had narrated the show to the channel in 2017, and they have mails to prove it. She also added that they had thought of the idea and shared it well before Preeti registered it.

Deeya further said, "Also, there is a common misconception that copyright is applicable only after registration, whereas merely creating the work is enough for that. We don't know Preeti at all. We have a letter from SWA saying that we were going to reply, but before we could respond, Preeti went to court."

On her part, Preeti said that she has spent a lot of money in making the film, which is 90 per cent complete. She added that they are planning to release the film next year. She believes that if a show of a similar concept is aired before her movie's release, then people will think her film is a rip-off, which doesn't happen to be the case. She further added that they had registered the concept in advance and if she (Deeya) has proof that they had shared the show's concept in 2017, they want to see it.

Also Read: NEW SHOWS! Milind Soman To Play Lord Shiva; Shweta Tiwari To Romance Varun Bodola