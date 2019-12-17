Shweta Tiwari On Her Tough Times: My ‘Khandaan’ Asked Me How I Was Doing Only Once In 5 Years

Shweta Tiwari, who made her comeback on television with the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and is also seen in the web series Hum Tum and Them, has been going through tough times since the past few months! Recently, the actress announced her separation from husband Abhinav Kohli and accused him of domestic violence, which she had faced in her first marriage (with Raja Chaudhary) as well. She received a lot of criticism for the same and was blamed for having a troubled marriage again. Shweta revealed that her 'khandaan' asked her how she was only once in five years in her tough times!

In an interview to HT, Shweta said, "It's easy for people to say, 'Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family."

Shweta further said that she doesn't give importance to anyone who tries to harm her family, but is ready to go the extra mile for those who keep her family happy.

She also revealed that during her tough times, it was her family that didn't her let her break emotionally. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I'm a parent, and I've to raise my daughter Palak (from her first marriage) and my son Reyansh (from second marriage). I've to run the house, also. So how can I fall weak and break in testing times? I draw this strength from Palak, who has taken care of me like my mother."

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress said that Palak is a very poised and polished girl. She also revealed that although Palak has been getting many acting offers, she wants to focus on studies. Shweta further added that her daughter is working on her fitness, learning horse riding and kickboxing.

