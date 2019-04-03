Shweta Tiwari Is Proud Of Her Daughter Palak Tiwari As She Makes Acting Debut!

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari finally makes her debut: Watch Details |FilmiBeat

Shweta Tiwari is one of the popular actresses in the television industry. Her daughter Palak Tiwari's debut has been in the news since a long time. There were reports that Palak will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safari in the movie Quickie. But the actress thought that Palak is just a 17-year-old and should concentrate on her studies. Later, it was said that Palak will be making her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. But Shweta clarified that Ekta never offered Palak the role.

Then there were reports of Palak being part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. But Shweta called it baseless rumours. But finally, Palak now has made her debut in acting!

Shweta Is Proud Mom As Palak Makes Acting Debut Shweta is proud of her daughter Palak, as she finally makes her debut with a brand advertisement. The actress shared the excitement on social media. Sharing the video of Palak's ad, Shweta wrote, "ME = Proud Mom !!! @palaktiwarii ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Karanvir Bohra Praises Palak’s Natural Acting Shweta's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Karanvir Bohra replied, "Wow wow wow..... What a natural, just like mommie❤️❤️❤️❤️" Well, indeed it was natural acting by Palak, really impressive! Actors Praise Palak Other actors too praised Palak. Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Palak is looking so beautiful😘😘😘" Vaishnavi Dhanraj commented, "Palak.. So natural 😍 @palaktiwarii." Rati Pandey wrote, "Congratulations to palak....she is looking pretty😗 @shweta.tiwari." Like Mom, Like Daughter With this advertisement and looking at her Instagram profile (pictures), we can say that the actress is all set to make it big in the industry. It will not be wrong, if we say, "Like mom, like daughter," in terms of looks, acting and simplicity!

