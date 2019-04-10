English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Siddhant Karnick & Megha Gupta Are NOT Living Together; Trouble In Their Marriage?

    By
    |

    Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actor Siddhant Karnick and Dream Girl actress Megha Gupta are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. The couple took their fans by surprise as they got married in a court wedding. Later, they got married in a private ceremony in Nasik. Apparently, the couple met each other at Vivian Dsena's birthday party in 2015 and fell in love. Before tying the knot, they dated for almost a year. But as per reports, their marriage has hit a rough patch.

    Megha and Siddhant, who once flooded their social media accounts with PDA-filled pictures, didn't post any new images with their partners post December 2018 which raised speculations that all is not well between them. The couple unfollowed each other on social media.

    Siddhant Karnick & Megha Gupta Are NOT Living Together; Trouble In Their Marriage?

    According to Spotboye report, the couple is not living together and the reason for their split is said to be compatibility issue.

    When TOI contacted Siddhant, he refuted saying, "There's nothing as such." Megha said, "I have nothing to say about this." Both the actors refused to divulge any further details.

    Well, we hope the couple sort out things between them (if there is any) and get back together soon!

    Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major DROP!

    Read more about: siddhant karnick megha gupta
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue