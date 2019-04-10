Siddhant Karnick & Megha Gupta Are NOT Living Together; Trouble In Their Marriage?

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actor Siddhant Karnick and Dream Girl actress Megha Gupta are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. The couple took their fans by surprise as they got married in a court wedding. Later, they got married in a private ceremony in Nasik. Apparently, the couple met each other at Vivian Dsena's birthday party in 2015 and fell in love. Before tying the knot, they dated for almost a year. But as per reports, their marriage has hit a rough patch.

Megha and Siddhant, who once flooded their social media accounts with PDA-filled pictures, didn't post any new images with their partners post December 2018 which raised speculations that all is not well between them. The couple unfollowed each other on social media.

According to Spotboye report, the couple is not living together and the reason for their split is said to be compatibility issue.

When TOI contacted Siddhant, he refuted saying, "There's nothing as such." Megha said, "I have nothing to say about this." Both the actors refused to divulge any further details.

Well, we hope the couple sort out things between them (if there is any) and get back together soon!

