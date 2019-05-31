SHOCKING! Siddharth Sagar’s Fiancée Subuhi Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence; Calls Him Escapist!

Subuhi Makes Shocking Revelations On Siddharth

Subuhi, who was seen in Comedy classes, revealed to TOI, "When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn't entirely responsible for what happened; I realised it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues, and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai."

Siddharth Hit Her & She Had Called Cops!

She added, "He was disturbed as he was going through a financial crunch. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. In March, I called the cops after he hit me. I was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and on our way to the police station, he kept crying saying, ‘Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar de. I'll never repeat it'. After seeing him cry, I told the cops to let him go. In hindsight, I feel that I made a huge mistake. He should have been behind bars."

‘Siddharth Is An Escapist’

The couple is apparently not in touch for almost two months. She says, "I would have liked to end this relationship on a cordial note, but Siddharth is an escapist. When he doesn't want to face something, he runs away from it. This is exactly what he did with his mother. Now, he has disappeared on me."

Siddharth Reveals They Parted Ways Due To Compatibility Issue

But Siddharth has a different story to say. He says that they parted ways in 2016, because of his mother, as she wasn't in favour of their relationship. But, last year, they got back together. He added, "Everything was going good, but then compatibility issues cropped up. We called off our engagement two-and-a-half months ago. I feel that problems cropped up after I faced a financial crisis. We were having a lot of fights and I felt it was better to end the relationship."

Siddharth Has Another Story To Say!

Regarding the allegations made by Subuhi (cops arrested him as he hit her), Siddharth said, "About the incident when she called the cops, we had an argument and she hit me first. My nose started bleeding. She wasn't leaving me and in an attempt to release myself, I moved her away from me. She could have got hurt in that process."

The Comedian Says…

"I fled the house forgetting my phone behind. When I came back to collect my phone, she had already called the cops. I could have done that, too, but I didn't want the matter to escalate. I even told her to end the relationship that day, because it had reached an ugly stage."

Why Siddharth Blocked Her?

"Given my mental state, it will take me some time to be fine. I would often tell her that I needed my space even if we were in a relationship, as that's normal. But that, too, was an issue. As far as blocking her is concerned, she blocked me first. I did it later as I wanted some peace in my life."