Siddharth Sagar & Subuhi Make SHOCKING Revelations; Comedian Says She Threatened To Commit Suicide!

Subuhi Shares Pictures Of Her Injuries

Subuhi says, "If he had only pushed me, then how did I get the bruises? Now talking about expenses, he said that I used to shop from his money, went for a Goa trip, and partied. But he is forgetting that when you are in a relationship, you don't keep count of money. The way he has spent money, similarly even I have spent money on booking hotels, presenting gifts, and parties. He has been staying in my house for a year now. Obviously, when you are staying together, take care of expenses and pay rent. We both used to end up bearing the expenses." (Image Source: Tellychakkar)

Siddharth Never Got Call For Nach Baliye!

She also reveals that he didn't go to Bigg Boss as he had temper issues and he never got a call from Nach Baliye, it was she whom makers approached. She says, "He has asked me to quit acting because of his insecurities. He says that I am cashing in on his popularity. Well, kaunsi popularity?"

‘I Was One Who Gave Him A Better Life’

Subuhi further said, "Siddharth is forgetting that I was one who gave him a better life. He had no family support and lived in a rehab. I had gone miles ahead to support him and provide him with a happy and better life. On the day we had a fight, he pleaded with me at the police station to not to file an FIR. I still felt for him and didn't make him go behind bars. But now, when he is speaking wrong things against me, I will go the legal way and file a case against him for domestic violence and defamation."

Siddharth Reveals Subuhi Threatened To Commit Suicide!

Now, Siddharth has responded to Subuhi's allegations. He revealed to IBTimes that Subuhi had sent him 500 messages after they broke up and had even threatened to commit suicide! The comedian also shared snapshots of their chat on WhatsApp.

‘She Chose To Use The Incident For Her Own Benefit’

He told the entertainment portal, "Talking about the domestic violence incident, let me tell you that it had happened one month before we broke up. Now why did she talk about it in the media all of sudden. We had broke-up on good terms but she chose to use the incident for her own benefit."

‘She Had Been In Relationships Five Or Six Times’

"Let me tell you that she had been in relationships five or six times before ending this one, but for me, it was my first. And even on the fateful day, we had an argument on the same thing about doing celebrity couple shows together. I insisted her that we can't go together as things may turn more ugly between us."