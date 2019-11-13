Siddharth Shukla’s Friend Natasha Singh Lashes Out At Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami For ‘Namard’ Comment

Natasha Is Disturbed With The Way Sid’s Inmates Are Treating Him

In an interview with Spotboye, Natasha said that whatever is going on inside the house with Sidharth Shukla is absurd. She feels Sid is being taunted and being his close friend, she is disturbed about how he is the ‘chosen one' for obnoxious comments.

She Lashes Out At Rashami Desai

Apparently, Natasha, who had sorted out issues with Sid last year (as their friendship had gone awry), said that his image is coming across as that of a playboy, which isn't the case. She even called him, her soul friend. Natasha also lashed out at Rashami and revealed that the latter was close to Sid even after the actor exited Dil Se Dil Tak. She was surprised with the way she behaved with him, despite having been close to him.

‘It's A Shame That She's Talking Like’

Natasha was quoted as saying, "Paras Chhabra and Rashami keep saying in the show 'poore Mumbai ko pata hai that he is a haivaan', toh i want to ask why that woman (Rashami), 'why was she close to him after he exited Dil Se Dil Tak?'. It's a shame that she's talking like this about him despite having been close to him."

Sid Hasn’t Spoken Ill About Rashami Till Date!

"One by one people were turning against him in Dil Se Dil Tak, and the last person who turned against him was a very close friend. Trust me, he has not spoken ill about Rashami to me, till date. Even when they were fighting in the show, he never spoke badly about her.

‘I Am Shocked Beyond Words’

"Therefore, I was livid the most when Rashami called him 'namard' on the show, amongst other s**t. Rashami apologized to him later, but I am shocked beyond words by that comment. Who talks like that?"

Sid Is Balanced & Sensible Person

The Dekh Bhai Dekh actress even lashed out at Mahira and Paras for their comments, '40 years ka buddha' and 'Teriwali mere paas hai'. When asked to describe Sid, she said that he is balanced and a sensible person, but if a person is his friend, he expects that person to understand and trust him. Natasha also revealed that he does have anger issues, but is working on it.