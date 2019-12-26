Sidharth Shukla Protected By Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Salman Since He's Dating CCO Manisha Sharma?

Asim Riaz Reveals About Contract!

It has to be recalled that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Asim Riaz had revealed that his contract from the others inmates' contract is very different, and hence, he can fight, use abusive language or even get into ugly fights inside the house which other inmates are not allowed to do.

Salman Stopped From Schooling Sid!

Also, recently, post Rashami Desai and Sidharth's ugly fight, Salman was seen questioning both contestants. It was also said that when he was schooling Sid, the makers stopped the Dabangg actor midway!

Netizens Trend #SackManishaSharma: Neoncrayon

The viewers are extremely angry as they feel that the makers are biased towards Sid and trended #SackManishaSharma on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

Neoncrayon: Ive stopped watchin bb becos of constant fight and baiseness on one personbut as much ive watChed i support this lady to retire from the industry for her biasness work and dirty editing becos of ppl lik her the nation lacks behind of being positive #SackManishaSharma #BiggBoss13.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu

"He is completely mannerless person, bb just supporting his voilence and #SackManishaSharma giving money to people for praising thuklas fucking behaviour. They invited jay and jasmine who are shuklas friend to make rashmi down and to make thukla win. But thukla never get respect."

@Prithaa150

"I really don't know how low this lady @mnysha can go!!! Cheap cheap cheap!! Matlab haaddd hoti h... She has proved in this season BB is all scripted... ___ karma will hit back soon 👎 . #SackManishaSharma #RashamiDesai #bigbosss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss."

@Prithaa150

"Becz psycho chukla #BiasedBiggBoss ka damad ha. Wo agar murder v kardega to oose sirf final tak nomination ma dal dega fir winner bana dega .we love #VishalAdityaSingh #ViRima #RashamiDesai #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss #SackManishaSharma."

@baldeep_boparai

"Shame on @mnysha for supporting #shukla all the time and show this kind of behaviour on national television. Don't act blind for TRP because remember this is not gonna be last #biggboss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan #SackManishaSharma #ISupportAsim #AsimRiaz."