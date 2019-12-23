Sidharth Shukla Reveals Rumours About Him On Dil Se Dil Tak Sets Were Wrongly Spread By Rashami

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla makes shocking allegations on Rashami Desai | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into ugliest fight in the house. The duo lost their cool and were totally uncontrollable, especially Rashami. Even Salman Khan was irritated with the fight. Post fight, Sidharth was seen making major revelations on Rashami. He was seen telling to his Bigg Boss inmates that all rumours about him on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak were spread by Rashami.

As per the latest promo, Sidharth was irritated with Rashami and was seen telling Paras Chhabra that earlier, the actress used to sugar-coat things and speak. But after Arhaan Khan's entry, she went back to Asim's team and started fighting with him. He added that she is showing her true side now.

Sidharth went on to say, "I never challenged anybody. All rumours about me from the sets were falsely spread by Rashami Desai. It was clear that she wouldn't be blamed and you can't believe what all she made media write about me. She used to hear things and spread about me."

He further added, "Production people used to ask me when did such things happen, because they knew it was not me. I never made any statement or try to prove anything to anybody."

For the uninitiated, Sidharth, Rashami and Jasmin Bhasin worked in Dil Se Dil Tak. There were speculations that Sid was kicked out of the show because of his tantrums. There were also rumours that he had fights with lead actresses. But recently, a report suggested that since the makers asked one of them were asked to leave, Sid left the show as Rashami was going through major financial crisis.

Well, the nasty fight between the couple in the Bigg Boss house has made many think that it was more personal and because of the past!

