Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Did Tejasswi Prakash & Kunal Jaisingh REFUSE To Do Lip-lock Scene?

MisHaan’s Sizzling Chemistry

Fans are loving Mishti and Ruhaan's sizzling chemistry. They are eagerly waiting for Ruhaan's reunion. Recently, there were reports of the show going off air, which is true. The show will apparently go off in July 2019. Here's an interesting trivia about the lead couple!

Tejasswi & Kunal Refused To Do Lip-Lock Scene

As per Spotboye report, the lead couple Tejasswi and Kunal refused to do lip-lock scene! When Tejasswi was asked regarding the same, she revealed that the makers had initially asked her and Kunal do a lip-lock scene.

The Scene Was Not Required!

She added that they refused to do the scene as they felt it was not required in the script. Since the makers were keen on getting them onboard, they agreed to Kunal and Tejasswi's decision!

Tejasswi Says…

Tejasswi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "When we (Kunal and Tejasswi) read the script, we didn't feel it was required. And let me tell you, our chemistry is being loved by fans."

The Makers Let Go The Kiss Scene

She further added, "And the best part is that the makers understood and supported our decision. Actually, they were clear in their heads that they wanted Kunal and me on board the show. So, they didn't show much hesitation in letting go off that one kiss scene."