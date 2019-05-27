Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Spoiler: New Twists In Mishaan's Love Story; Veer Gets Hint About Them!

Veer Decides To Find Out Who’s In Mishti’s Life

Veer's mother also tells Veer not to spoil his life for the girl like Mishti, who never loved him and doesn't deserve him. Veer gets convinced with his mother and decides to find out whom she is seeing!

Ruhaan Asks Mishti To Control Her Feelings

Meanwhile, Ruhaan asks Mishti to control her feelings for him as he feels that this is not the right time to break the news to anyone as Veer is in pain. Mishti gets upset, but agrees to Ruhaan.

Ruhaan Asks Mishti To Shop For Him

Ruhaan asks Mishti to shop for him as he doesn't have formals to attend the function. Radhika also asks Mishti to shop for Pari, as she is busy with meeting.

Veer Shocked To See Mishti & Ruhaan

Mishti agrees and goes for shopping, while Veer follows her. He will get shock of his life when he will see Mishti and Ruhaan together. He wonders as to how Mishti and Ruhaan are together and talking that too, smilingly, as she hated Ruhaan!

Mishti Gets Shock Of Her Life!

On the other hand, Mishti gets shock of her life, when Radhika informs that Niki's mother has got her daughter's rishta! Mishti feels that they are talking about Ansh, but to Mishti's shock, she tells her that they are talking about Ruhaan and Niki's marriage! Well, it has to be seen how Mishti and Ruhaan will deal with this.