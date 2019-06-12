Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Spoiler:Veer Insults Mishti; Gets To Know About Mishti & Ruhaan's Love!
The makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 are keeping the viewers glued to the show. As the viewers are aware, post break-up with Mishti, Veer is extremely angry with her. He is seen taking out his anger on others. At office, he behaves rudely with Arnav. Later, Veer realises his mistake and apologises to him. Arnav asks Veer to attend the meeting at the hotel. Veer decides to take revenge on Mishti and plans to humiliate her. He wants Mishti to face the same insult that he faced because of Mishti. He also wants to find out whom Mishti is seeing.
In today's episode, although Pari stops Mishti from going to the hotel, she goes. Pari even warns Mishti about Veer being extremely angry at her. But Mishti is adamant and wants to tell Veer about her and Ruhaan's relationship.
Veer Plans To Insult Mishti
At the hotel, Arnav asks Mishti and Pari to leave but Mishti makes an excuse about some arrangement at the bar and stays back. Veer purposely makes an issue at the bar and asks the attendants to call their supervisor.
Mishti Tries To Talk To Veer
Mishti tries to talk to Veer, but he insults her by asking if she talks with every guy in this way ‘alone' and that's why all guys fall for her! He even tells her that she is not as sweet and innocent as she looks. He asks her whom she has trapped after ditching him.
Mishti Gets To Know About Veer’s Plan
Mishti again tries to talk to him calmly but in vain. Meanwhile, a guest creates a problem (which is planned by Veer) at the bar. Mishti catches the attendants and gets to know it is Veer's plan. When Mishti questions Veer, he humiliates her in front of the guests.
Ruhaan Worried About Mishti
Pari and Arnav are worried about Mishti. She tells Ruhaan about the same, who also gets worried. He gets a hint that she wants to tell about her and Ruhaan's relationship to Veer and rushes to the place.
Mishti Slaps Veer
Pari and Arnav watch Veer shouting at Mishti. Seeing Veer talk rubbish, Mishti slaps him in front of the guests. Mishti tells Ruhaan everything Veer said. He gets irritated, calls Veer and shouts at him. Veer asks Ruhaan to choose him or the disgusting girl (Mishti). Ruhaan gets furious with Veer's words.
Veer & Pari To Know About Mishti & Ruhaan’s Love
According to the latest spoiler, Veer learns about Mishti and Ruhaan's relationship and also reveals it to Pari. She is shocked as she too loves Ruhaan. Mishti also gets to know that Pari too loves the same person, Ruhaan!
