Silsila's Tejasswi Prakash Has Fun At Kunal Jaisingh’s Birthday; Calls Kunal's Wife Bharti Sweetest

Tejasswi Wishes Kunal

Looks like Kunal and his wife Bharti Kumar hosted a party, which was attended by Tejasswi Prakash and Rohan Gandotra. The actors shared pictures from the birthday bash. Tejasswi captioned a picture snapped with Rohan, Kunal and his wife, "Happy birthday @kunaljaisingh 💃🏻💃🏻 Thank you for all the fun @bharati_k you're the sweetest 😘😘😘." - (sic)

Nakuul Wishes His Comrade Kunal On His Birthday

Kunal's Ishqbaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta shared a mirror-selfie and captioned it, "Happy birthday comrade @kunaljaisingh May we continue to look forward together and create lives of value, warmth and love. - (sic)

Shrenu Parikh Writes…

Shrenu Parikh, who played the role of Kunal's wife Gauri in Ishqbaaz, shared an on-the-set picture snapped with the birthday boy and wrote, "Happiest birthday cutie...@kunaljaisingh." - (sic)

Leenesh Mattoo Wishes Kunal

Leenesh Mattoo, who played Kunal's brother Rudra in Ishqbaaz, shared a picture in which he and Kunal were seen wearing black t-shirts with ‘The Oberoi Brothers' caption on it, and wrote, "Happy birthday kunnu @kunaljaisingh." - (sic)