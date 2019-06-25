Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 To Go Off Air Soon; Check Out The Upcoming Twist!

Mishaan Impresses Fans

The second season stars Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani and Rohan Gandotra in the lead roles. Tejasswi was Mouli's daughter, while Aneri was portrayed as Pari (Nandini's daughter). The second season was about the daughters and their loves stories with Ruhaan and Veer (played by Kunal and Rohan). The second season too garnered immense popularity and the lead pair Mishti and Ruhaan (Mishaan), were loved by the fans.

Silsila Was Supposed To Be A Finite Show!

Owing to the popularity of the show, the makers decided to air it on Colors as well! The show had even got an extension. Apparently, the show was supposed to be a finite series with 60 episodes, but it got extended to 80 to 100 episodes.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Go Off Air In July

According to the latest report, the show will go off air in July. It is being said that the actors will be informed soon about the same.

Twist In Silsila!

Currently, on the show, Mishti and Ruhaan are trying their best to inform about their love to the family members and Veer, but are facing problems. Meanwhile, Mishti and Pari's grandmother misunderstands that Ruhaan and Pari are in love.

Mishti & Parti Gets To Know That They Love Same Guy

As per the latest promo, Mishti gets to know that Pari loves Ruhaan and decides to sacrifice. When she teases Pari with Ruhaan, Pari shockingly tells Mishti that she is aware of Ruhaan and Mishti's love. She also reveals her decision to leave the city!