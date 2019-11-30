    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Aditi Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy; Reveals Why She Hid Pregnancy

      By
      |

      Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja got married in 2014. A few months ago, there were reports that the couple is expecting their first baby. Also, at Ganpati darshan visits, Aditi was seen hiding her baby bump. But, the couple didn't confirm the report. As per a TOI report, the actress is blessed with a baby boy on November 16 and the couple has named their bundle of joy, Sartaj.

      Aditi was quoted by TOI as saying, "At home, we call him Krishna, because his face is peaceful, yet has a notoriously charming smile." coincidentally, the baby is born in the same month as their wedding anniversary. She says that they will be completing six years of married life tomorrow (November 30).

      Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Aditi Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy; Reveals Why She Hid Pregnancy

      Silsila actress told the leading daily, "As for being first-time parents, I can only say that it's still sinking in. Along with the birth of the baby, it's also a new birth for us as parents. We are taking baby steps into parenting, making memories and strengthening our bond with every passing day."

      When asked if they are taking turns in performing parenting duties, Aditi replied said that they are working together on their home production - her job is to feed him while Sarwar helps him burp and puts him to sleep.

      When asked as to why she hid pregnancy and delivery news, she said, "We are private people. Our families and close friends were a part of this beautiful journey and that's all we wanted. Our close friends had also organised a cute baby shower for us."

      Also Read: All Thanks To Indonesia Fans! Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's Drashti Dhami, Shakti & Aditi Reunite

      Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue