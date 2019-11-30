Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Aditi Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy; Reveals Why She Hid Pregnancy

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja got married in 2014. A few months ago, there were reports that the couple is expecting their first baby. Also, at Ganpati darshan visits, Aditi was seen hiding her baby bump. But, the couple didn't confirm the report. As per a TOI report, the actress is blessed with a baby boy on November 16 and the couple has named their bundle of joy, Sartaj.

Aditi was quoted by TOI as saying, "At home, we call him Krishna, because his face is peaceful, yet has a notoriously charming smile." coincidentally, the baby is born in the same month as their wedding anniversary. She says that they will be completing six years of married life tomorrow (November 30).

Silsila actress told the leading daily, "As for being first-time parents, I can only say that it's still sinking in. Along with the birth of the baby, it's also a new birth for us as parents. We are taking baby steps into parenting, making memories and strengthening our bond with every passing day."

When asked if they are taking turns in performing parenting duties, Aditi replied said that they are working together on their home production - her job is to feed him while Sarwar helps him burp and puts him to sleep.

When asked as to why she hid pregnancy and delivery news, she said, "We are private people. Our families and close friends were a part of this beautiful journey and that's all we wanted. Our close friends had also organised a cute baby shower for us."

