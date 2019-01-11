Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Actress Drashti Dhami Says The Trolls Didn’t Affect Her!

Drashti Unaffected By The Trolls!

She was quoted by HT as saying, "I had fun with the cast, who were like-minded people. The trolling didn't affect me as I knew I was playing a role and doing my best."

The Actress Says…

She further added, "Every show has its destiny and everyone faces ups and downs in their career. Sometimes things don't work to your expectations, and that's okay. I don't regret doing the show at all."

Drashti Rocked In Sensuous Look On The Show

Drashti upped her style game on the show. She rocked a sensuous look with sexy blouses and designer saris. For her amazing style, she gives credit to her stylist on the show.

‘It Feels Awesome To Look Good On Screen’

The actress said, "The look came together very well and thankfully people loved it. It feels awesome to look good on screen. I think I looked different on the show as compared to my previous roles. Personally, I am not a fussy dresser so it was fun dressing up."