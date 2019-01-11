English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Actress Drashti Dhami Says The Trolls Didn’t Affect Her!

    By
    |

    Drashti played the role of Nandini on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Although her performance was praised by the audiences, a few of them didn't like her playing the role of other woman (Nandini) on the show. She was trolled for the same on social media. She decided to quit the show after five months when the makers decided to continue airing it on an OTT platform. Drashti says that she is not affected by the trolls and enjoyed the experience of working on the show as she had a lot of fun with the cast.

    Drashti Unaffected By The Trolls!

    She was quoted by HT as saying, "I had fun with the cast, who were like-minded people. The trolling didn't affect me as I knew I was playing a role and doing my best."

    The Actress Says…

    She further added, "Every show has its destiny and everyone faces ups and downs in their career. Sometimes things don't work to your expectations, and that's okay. I don't regret doing the show at all."

    Drashti Rocked In Sensuous Look On The Show

    Drashti upped her style game on the show. She rocked a sensuous look with sexy blouses and designer saris. For her amazing style, she gives credit to her stylist on the show.

    ‘It Feels Awesome To Look Good On Screen’

    The actress said, "The look came together very well and thankfully people loved it. It feels awesome to look good on screen. I think I looked different on the show as compared to my previous roles. Personally, I am not a fussy dresser so it was fun dressing up."

    Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: War Between Kaira & Keesh Fans; Mohena Asks Them To Avoid Negativity!

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue