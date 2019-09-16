English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    All Thanks To Indonesia Fans! Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Drashti Dhami, Shakti & Aditi Reunite

    By
    |

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which starred Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles, hit the headlines due to its controversial content. Drashti and Aditi's pairing with Shakti was loved by fans. Although the makers came up with the second season, which was taken over by Shakti, Drashti and Aditi's on-screen daughters - Mishti and Pari (Tejasswi Prakash and Aneri Vajani), fans have been missing the first season's cast.

    Recently, the first season's cast came together for an event in Indonesia. They were seen promoting the show in Indonesia which will be aired in ANTV. The actors and their fans shared pictures and videos of the same. Take a look!

    Drashti With Her Silsila Co-actors

    Drashti With Her Silsila Co-actors

    Drashti shared a picture snapped with Aditi, Shakti and his wife Neha Saxena. Tagging the actors, Drashti captioned the picture, "Happy faces !!!!" - (sic)

    Happy Faces

    Happy Faces

    Neha shared a picture snapped with her husband Shakti, Drashti, Aditi and her husband Sarwar Ahuja and wrote, "//Happy hours😘" - (sic). The actors were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

    Aditi’s Husband Shares Picture

    Aditi’s Husband Shares Picture

    Aditi's husband, Sarwar also posted a picture and captioned it, "A smiles warmth comes from the fire within the heart..Hearty smiles as we say good Bye to beautiful people and the wonderful city of jakarta.. Till next time.. keep shining n keep smiling.." - (sic)

    Aditi Writes…

    Aditi Writes…

    "With my favorite girl💃🏼🤗💖@dhamidrashti. A good friend is like a four leaf clover ,hard to find n lucky to have😇💃🏼💃🏼. I m blessed to have you babe🤗🤗🤗 #unconditionallove #girlfriends #happinessmatters." - (sic)

    Silsila Actors Get A Grand Welcome In Indonesia

    Silsila Actors Get A Grand Welcome In Indonesia

    The actors received a grand welcome from fans in Indonesia. A fan page (silsila_maulikunal) shared a collage and wrote, "Dynamic trio...keep shining. God bless your friendship 🤩😍😇🙏🤧🥰😘." - (sic)

    Drashti, Shakti & Aditi Perform

    Drashti, Shakti & Aditi Perform

    The Silsila actors were seen interacting with fans and shook legs to the song ‘Chak dhum dhum' from Dil Toh Paagal Hai. Shakti and Drashti, popularly known as KuNan among fans, also gave an amazing performance.

    In Pic: Snapshot Of Drashti & Shakti’s Romantic Dance

    In Pic: Snapshot Of Drashti & Shakti’s Romantic Dance

    Fans shared pictures and videos from the ‘Meet & Greet' event. The actors also clicked pictures with fans. Shakti was seen dancing with one of the fans to the song ‘Janam Janam'.

    Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fans Excited As Salman Khan Announces Premiere Date, But NOT Happy With Time Slot

    More SILSILA BADALTE RISHTON KA News

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue