All Thanks To Indonesia Fans! Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Drashti Dhami, Shakti & Aditi Reunite
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which starred Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles, hit the headlines due to its controversial content. Drashti and Aditi's pairing with Shakti was loved by fans. Although the makers came up with the second season, which was taken over by Shakti, Drashti and Aditi's on-screen daughters - Mishti and Pari (Tejasswi Prakash and Aneri Vajani), fans have been missing the first season's cast.
Recently, the first season's cast came together for an event in Indonesia. They were seen promoting the show in Indonesia which will be aired in ANTV. The actors and their fans shared pictures and videos of the same. Take a look!
Drashti With Her Silsila Co-actors
Drashti shared a picture snapped with Aditi, Shakti and his wife Neha Saxena. Tagging the actors, Drashti captioned the picture, "Happy faces !!!!" - (sic)
Happy Faces
Neha shared a picture snapped with her husband Shakti, Drashti, Aditi and her husband Sarwar Ahuja and wrote, "//Happy hours😘" - (sic). The actors were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.
Aditi’s Husband Shares Picture
Aditi's husband, Sarwar also posted a picture and captioned it, "A smiles warmth comes from the fire within the heart..Hearty smiles as we say good Bye to beautiful people and the wonderful city of jakarta.. Till next time.. keep shining n keep smiling.." - (sic)
Aditi Writes…
"With my favorite girl💃🏼🤗💖@dhamidrashti. A good friend is like a four leaf clover ,hard to find n lucky to have😇💃🏼💃🏼. I m blessed to have you babe🤗🤗🤗 #unconditionallove #girlfriends #happinessmatters." - (sic)
Silsila Actors Get A Grand Welcome In Indonesia
The actors received a grand welcome from fans in Indonesia. A fan page (silsila_maulikunal) shared a collage and wrote, "Dynamic trio...keep shining. God bless your friendship 🤩😍😇🙏🤧🥰😘." - (sic)
Drashti, Shakti & Aditi Perform
The Silsila actors were seen interacting with fans and shook legs to the song ‘Chak dhum dhum' from Dil Toh Paagal Hai. Shakti and Drashti, popularly known as KuNan among fans, also gave an amazing performance.
In Pic: Snapshot Of Drashti & Shakti’s Romantic Dance
Fans shared pictures and videos from the ‘Meet & Greet' event. The actors also clicked pictures with fans. Shakti was seen dancing with one of the fans to the song ‘Janam Janam'.
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fans Excited As Salman Khan Announces Premiere Date, But NOT Happy With Time Slot