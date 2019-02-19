SBRK: Shakti & Aditi Bid Goodbye; Kunal, Tejasswi & Aneri Roped In For Season 2!

Shakti Arora Bids Emotional Goodbye

Shakti wrote on Twitter, "Goodbye are always hurting but m happy that m taking so many memories from my show silsila and also kicked for wonderful opportunities ahead and new beginnings. Cheerz to the whole team of #silsila." - (sic)

Shakti Thanks Fans For Their Love

He further wrote, "Thanks to all my well wishers and viewers.. I tried my level best to entertain u all with this show #silsila.. I promise ll b true to my job in the future as well. Thankyou to all of u for being there.. love u all ❤️ ❤️ see u soon!! 🦹🏻♂️." - (sic)

Aditi Sharma Bids Goodbye

Aditi too, shared a video and wrote a lengthy post thanking the makers, channel, co-actors fans and voot. She wrote, "Like all good things come to an end . This one is no exception. #silsilabadalterishtonka has been a beautiful memorable journey. #Mauli will always be very dear to me just like #Ganga. Feel grateful to play such amazing n inspiring characters." - (sic)

Kunal In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2

It is being said that the Season 2 will focus on Nandini and Mauli's daughters. Apparently, Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh has been roped in to play major role in the show.

Tejasswi & Aneri

Apart from Kunal, popular actors Tejasswi Prakash, who was last seen in KarnSangini and Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani have been approached to play the female leads on the show. It is being said that the season 2 will air on digital platform.