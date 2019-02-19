SBRK: Shakti & Aditi Bid Goodbye; Kunal, Tejasswi & Aneri Roped In For Season 2!
Colors' show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka which featured Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami in the lead roles, grabbed headlines for its bold content. The show was slammed by fans as they felt the channel, makers and the actors promoted the concept of extramarital affair. Amidst these backlash, the show took a leap and Drashti quit the show. The show was even shifted to digital platform. But later, the show was again shifted to the television, because of its popularity. As per the latest report, the show will be going off air soon.
Recently, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma bid emotional goodbye to the show. As per the latest report, the makers are planning for season 2 with a new cast and the casting has already begun! Read on to know more!
Shakti Arora Bids Emotional Goodbye
Shakti wrote on Twitter, "Goodbye are always hurting but m happy that m taking so many memories from my show silsila and also kicked for wonderful opportunities ahead and new beginnings. Cheerz to the whole team of #silsila." - (sic)
Shakti Thanks Fans For Their Love
He further wrote, "Thanks to all my well wishers and viewers.. I tried my level best to entertain u all with this show #silsila.. I promise ll b true to my job in the future as well. Thankyou to all of u for being there.. love u all ❤️ ❤️ see u soon!! 🦹🏻♂️." - (sic)
Aditi Sharma Bids Goodbye
Aditi too, shared a video and wrote a lengthy post thanking the makers, channel, co-actors fans and voot. She wrote, "Like all good things come to an end . This one is no exception. #silsilabadalterishtonka has been a beautiful memorable journey. #Mauli will always be very dear to me just like #Ganga. Feel grateful to play such amazing n inspiring characters." - (sic)
Kunal In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2
It is being said that the Season 2 will focus on Nandini and Mauli's daughters. Apparently, Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh has been roped in to play major role in the show.
Tejasswi & Aneri
Apart from Kunal, popular actors Tejasswi Prakash, who was last seen in KarnSangini and Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani have been approached to play the female leads on the show. It is being said that the season 2 will air on digital platform.
Thank you Sphere Origins @Comalwadhwa mam n @sanjay wadhwa sir for this opportunity. Like all good things come to an end . This one is no exception. #silsilabadalterishtonka has been a beautiful memorable journey. #Mauli will always be very dear to me just like #Ganga. Feel grateful to play such amazing n inspiring characters. Want to thank some Wonderful people behind this show without whom this wouldn't HV been possible. Thank you @gajrakothari mam , thank you @pearl_spellbound mam . Thank you @colorstv @rajcheerfull @ambieie @sonalakakar n the whole team. Thank you #voot . Thank you @shikhavij mam , Sumit sir (production head), Prachi Srivastava. Thank you to our wonderful directors @ravs0058 sir n @neeraj pandey sir. Dop @sandycinecamphotography sir Loveeee n hugs to my amazing co actors🌹 @dhamidrashti 😘 @shaktiarora @ashukla09 @mahajankinshuk17 @jaya.bhattacharya @neenaji @sandhyaji Anmol Chaudhary Pari n Misti n sweety @romabali A very big thank you to all you friends🌹 for loving n supporting our show. Honestly it's been overwhelming. Feeling grateful to the universe n sending you all my love n good wishes. Lastly , hugs n kisses n thank you to my family🌹 for being my support system. @sarwarahuja a @dotz191 @bhavya_sharma Gulshan AhujaSuman AhujaNeha Marwaha AhujaSumit AhujaAnila SharmaRohit Adalti. N gabbar😘.
