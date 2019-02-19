English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SBRK: Shakti & Aditi Bid Goodbye; Kunal, Tejasswi & Aneri Roped In For Season 2!

    By
    |

    Colors' show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka which featured Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami in the lead roles, grabbed headlines for its bold content. The show was slammed by fans as they felt the channel, makers and the actors promoted the concept of extramarital affair. Amidst these backlash, the show took a leap and Drashti quit the show. The show was even shifted to digital platform. But later, the show was again shifted to the television, because of its popularity. As per the latest report, the show will be going off air soon.

    Recently, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma bid emotional goodbye to the show. As per the latest report, the makers are planning for season 2 with a new cast and the casting has already begun! Read on to know more!

    Shakti Arora Bids Emotional Goodbye

    Shakti wrote on Twitter, "Goodbye are always hurting but m happy that m taking so many memories from my show silsila and also kicked for wonderful opportunities ahead and new beginnings. Cheerz to the whole team of #silsila." - (sic)

    Shakti Thanks Fans For Their Love

    He further wrote, "Thanks to all my well wishers and viewers.. I tried my level best to entertain u all with this show #silsila.. I promise ll b true to my job in the future as well. Thankyou to all of u for being there.. love u all ❤️ ❤️ see u soon!! 🦹🏻♂️." - (sic)

    Aditi Sharma Bids Goodbye

    Aditi too, shared a video and wrote a lengthy post thanking the makers, channel, co-actors fans and voot. She wrote, "Like all good things come to an end . This one is no exception. #silsilabadalterishtonka has been a beautiful memorable journey. #Mauli will always be very dear to me just like #Ganga. Feel grateful to play such amazing n inspiring characters." - (sic)

    Kunal In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2

    It is being said that the Season 2 will focus on Nandini and Mauli's daughters. Apparently, Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh has been roped in to play major role in the show.

    Tejasswi & Aneri

    Apart from Kunal, popular actors Tejasswi Prakash, who was last seen in KarnSangini and Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani have been approached to play the female leads on the show. It is being said that the season 2 will air on digital platform.

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you Sphere Origins @Comalwadhwa mam n @sanjay wadhwa sir for this opportunity. Like all good things come to an end . This one is no exception. #silsilabadalterishtonka has been a beautiful memorable journey. #Mauli will always be very dear to me just like #Ganga. Feel grateful to play such amazing n inspiring characters. Want to thank some Wonderful people behind this show without whom this wouldn't HV been possible. Thank you @gajrakothari mam , thank you @pearl_spellbound mam . Thank you @colorstv @rajcheerfull @ambieie @sonalakakar n the whole team. Thank you #voot . Thank you @shikhavij mam , Sumit sir (production head), Prachi Srivastava. Thank you to our wonderful directors @ravs0058 sir n @neeraj pandey sir. Dop @sandycinecamphotography sir Loveeee n hugs to my amazing co actors🌹 @dhamidrashti 😘 @shaktiarora @ashukla09 @mahajankinshuk17 @jaya.bhattacharya @neenaji @sandhyaji Anmol Chaudhary Pari n Misti n sweety @romabali A very big thank you to all you friends🌹 for loving n supporting our show. Honestly it's been overwhelming. Feeling grateful to the universe n sending you all my love n good wishes. Lastly , hugs n kisses n thank you to my family🌹 for being my support system. @sarwarahuja a @dotz191 @bhavya_sharma Gulshan AhujaSuman AhujaNeha Marwaha AhujaSumit AhujaAnila SharmaRohit Adalti. N gabbar😘.

    A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on Feb 17, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

    Most Read: Puncch Beat BEATS Gully Boy & KGF;Vikas Has This To Say For Fans Who Say It's Hit Because Of Priyank

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue