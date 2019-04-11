Somya Seth Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Her Marriage; Asks People To Trust But Verify!

‘People Who Look Well But Are Sick In Heart & Mind’

In one of the posts, she wrote, "I have grown up - I have seen violence, I have seen illicit drugs (including coccaine), I have seen hate, I have seen jealousy, I have seen injustice, emotional manipulations and physical abuse! I have seen Beautiful Faces with ugly hearts. People who look well but are sick in heart and mind." - (sic)

‘Prince Charming Is The Most Trashy Concept As Of Today’

"8 years after doing Navya I believe- Prince Charming is the most trashy concept as of today!! Girls just need to listen to their own hearts and believe that they are women with substance and their happiness should not depend on any guy. Today I can tell being honest is expensive and worthless and painful and stupid." - (sic)

Somya Has Shifted To A New House With Her Son!

Last year, in June, the actress left her husband's place and shifted to a new house with her son Ayden. She had shared a picture of the keys to her new house and wrote, "After living in a safe house for almost two months Me and Ayden have got PO, a new job and a new house... Thank You Krishna for guiding us, protecting us, providing for us and more important thank you for our new positive beginnings. We are safe, grateful, happy and content." - (sic)

‘She Has Left The Bad Behind & Only Goodness Surrounds Her’

The actress writes, "They feel they are making my life difficult but they don't know this girl just got happier than she has been in a long time because she knows she has left the bad behind and only goodness surrounds her !! Sometimes cutting ties off is the best thing you can do for yourself !!" - (sic)

The Actress Wants To See Everyone Safe

Now, the actress shared yet another post, which says, "Thank you for the support. You guys have always been my blessings. Each and every one of you. I might be far away and not able to reply you all but please know I am grateful!! I promise I will be strong !! I will be back !! I'd like to see everyone safe hence I'd like you to know that there are resources you should use before you trust anyone." - (sic)

Somya Writes…

"When I was at safe house I learnt about these websites that offer info about people who live in the county and the crimes they have committed in the past. One such website is findpeoplesearch.com. Because of this I know exactly the kind of people I am dealing with. It's easy inexpensive and 100% worth it." - (sic)

She Asks People To Trust But Verify

She further wrote, "I wish I knew about this before I left India for the first time. Trust but verify!!" - (sic). With this latest post, is she indicating her husband had a criminal background? These posts come as a shock to her fans, who are concerned about her.