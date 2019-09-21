Sonakshi Sinha Trolled After Failing To Answer A Question On KBC 11; #YoSonakshiSoDumb Trends
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared along with an artisan and activist from Barmer, Rajasthan, Ruma Devi in last night's special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. During the game, the actress and Ruma Devi faced a Ramayan-related question, and Sonakshi guessed the answer wrongly! Sonakshi took an expert's help to answer the easy question and became the target of social media trolls.
Wondering what the question was? Here it is!
Sonakshi Fails To Answer Ramayan-related Question
According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom? The options given were - A: Surgriva B. Lakshmana C. Sita and D. Rama. Sonakshi and Ruma Devi guessed it to be Sita and then Sonakshi guessed it to be Rama.
Big B Surprised
Big B was surprised with Sonakshi's answer and gave a hint of the last lifeline that they have ‘Ask the expert'! Sonakshi took the expert's help to answer the question. The expert gave the answer, Lakshmana.
Sonakshi Sinha Trolled Mercilessly!
Sonakshi was trolled savagely by the netizens. #YoSonakshiSoDumb and #SonakshiSinha have been trending on social media. Trolls compared her with Alia Bhatt and even called her dumb!
Take a look at a few hilarious tweets & memes!
Comments: Tejas
"Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha's family:Shatrughan (Dad)Luv (Brother)Kush (Brother)Ram (Uncle) Lakshman (Uncle)Bharat (Uncle)Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANA. Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending."
Hemant
Hemant shared Aamir Khan's PK picture and tweeted, "Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb." - (sic)
Simran & Trustmeiamaliar
Simran Singh shared Alia Bhatt's GIF image and wrote, "Alia bhatt welcoming #sonakshisinha in her dumb club." - (sic)
Trustmeiamaliar: I thought Alia bhatt was the dumbest among all the actresses #sonakshisinha proved me wrong 🤦 - (sic)
Dang!
Dang shared a meme that featured Alia Bhatt and the caption read, 'Dekho mat, saha nahi jaayega'and tweeted, "#sonakshisinha Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Pandey." - (sic)
Dipanshu Daga
Dipanshu Daga shared a picture from Chak De India and captioned it, "Meanwhile Alia Bhatt to KBC Producers (Aisa kya hai usme, jo mujhme nahi hai) #YoSonakshiSoDumb." - (sic)
Harshit & Ajay
Harshit Jain shared Rahul Gandhi's picture and wrote, "Rahul Gandhi After Watching Kbc (Maaa Bahu mil gayi) 🤣 #YoSonakshiSoDumb." - (sic)
Ajay Chandra Kedia: Alia is totally out of competition now. #YoSonakshiSoDumb. - (sic)
Meanwhile, Sonakshi replied to the trolls and tweeted, "Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂" - (sic)
