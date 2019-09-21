Sonakshi Sinha Trolled After Failing To Answer A Question On KBC 11; #YoSonakshiSoDumb Trends

Sonakshi Fails To Answer Ramayan-related Question

According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom? The options given were - A: Surgriva B. Lakshmana C. Sita and D. Rama. Sonakshi and Ruma Devi guessed it to be Sita and then Sonakshi guessed it to be Rama.

Big B Surprised

Big B was surprised with Sonakshi's answer and gave a hint of the last lifeline that they have ‘Ask the expert'! Sonakshi took the expert's help to answer the question. The expert gave the answer, Lakshmana.

Sonakshi Sinha Trolled Mercilessly!

Sonakshi was trolled savagely by the netizens. #YoSonakshiSoDumb and #SonakshiSinha have been trending on social media. Trolls compared her with Alia Bhatt and even called her dumb!

Take a look at a few hilarious tweets & memes!

