 »   »   »  VIDEO! Bigg Boss 12 Fans Compare Sreesanth To Baahubali, Dipika To Bhallaladeva & It’s Hilarious!

Sreesanth Vs Dipika – Baahubali Vs Bhallaladeva

Kushal Chandel shared the video and wrote, "I think whole #SreeFam have same feeling like this video . He didn't win the show but he won many hearts .please share this video #SreesanthTheChampion #sreeiswinnerforme🥰(nt gudeditor bt this is all i can do)." - (sic). Shilpa replied to the video, "OMG!!!! Kushal EXACTLY!!!!!!!! 🤝" - (sic) (Don't forget to watch the video at the end of the slider.)

Dipika Fans Angry At Sreesanth

On the other hand, Dipika's fans were angry at Sreesanth for hanging out with Shilpa Shinde, who is often seen trolling Dipika. (Sreesanth and his wife met Shilpa and the trio had apparently been for a dinner. Shilpa had shared the picture snapped with Sree's family.)

Sreesanth Has 5 FAKE Managers!

Meanwhile, it is being said that there are five FAKE managers of Sreesanth! The cricketer revealed to Spotboye that he has only one official business manager and that's Sonu Lakhwani.

Sreesanth Confirms He Has Only One Official Manager

He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Look, I must say that only Sonu Lakhwani is my official business manager. I know him since 15 years, he is fantastic and family. It beats me that how are so many people after Bigg Boss 12 suddenly claiming that they handle my work." The others might have worked with Sree in the past, but as freelancers.

The Manager Says…

Sreesanth's manager told the entertainment portal, "They can't go painting the town red that they are the ones whom Sreesanth has hired to handle his assignments."

Sree’s Friend Says…

It has to be recalled that there were reports that his manager called Dipika a ‘fake winner' and ‘worst performer'. Regarding the same, Sree's friend said, "Such unrequired things can only create trouble between people in terms of their rapport."