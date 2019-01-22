Sreesanth Fans Request Court To Lift Ban; Trend #JusticeForSreesanth
Sreesanth is a popular cricketer who has good fan followers. But his fan followers increased after his Bigg Boss 12 stint. The cricketer might not have won the show, but he won many hearts! He now has a huge fan following, who are called as 'SreeFam'! From the time of Bigg Boss 12 till now (also during his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi), SreeFam is leaving no stone unturned to make him feel like a star and trend him on social media. Today, the fans started trending #JusticeForSreesanth taking social media by storm, after his wife Bhuvneshwari tweeted, "Big day tomorrow for @sreesanth36 . I hope and pray everything falls in place. Keeping my fingers crossed #JusticeForSreesanth."
Fans Demand Justice For Sreesanth
It has to be recalled that during the 2013 IPL Season, the cricketer was slapped with a life ban after his after his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. But in 2015, he was acquitted by a trial court. The Delhi police challenged the verdict in the Delhi High Court, the matter will be heard in court today (January 22). Fans took to social media to demand justice. They trended #JusticeForSreesanth.
Fans’ Tweets
Shubham Singh: This time he will get what he truely deserves! We are with him!! Love n resoect for u all!! #JusticeForSreesanth.
@sree_things_: Sreesanth is gem of a person and we all love him. And he knows that 💓 #JusticeForSreesanth.
Roni & Anaya
Roni Sen: Everyone deserves the second chance and @sreesanth36 was one of the finest bowler for indian cricket team #JusticeForSreesanth.
Anaya Garg: I don't understand why bcci is so much against #Sreesanth 😔😔 Such a gem person he is & still suffering more than anything 😥 Please god do #JusticeForSreesanth 🙏 #SreeFam.
After Almost 11 Years, Harbhajan Singh Feels Sorry For Slapping Sreesanth!
Meanwhile, almost after 11 years, Harbhajan Singh feels sorry about slapping Sreesanth, which happened during Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL (2008).
Harbhajan Says…
The spin stalwart was quoted by Behindwoods Air as saying, "Whatever happened with Sreesanth.. me and him on the field.. lot of people talk about that incident now. If I have to go back and rectify something in my life, I would correct that. I shouldn't have done that."
‘That Was A Mistake And I Am Sorry About That’
He further added, "That was a mistake and I am sorry about that. It shouldn't have happened. Sreesanth is a top guy and he had so much of skill. My best wishes to Sreesanth and his wife and to their children. No matter what people say, I am still your brother."
Coming to the court's decision, it is being said that the case has been adjourned to January 30, 2019.
