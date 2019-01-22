Sreesanth Fans Request Court To Lift Ban; Trend #JusticeForSreesanth

Fans Demand Justice For Sreesanth

It has to be recalled that during the 2013 IPL Season, the cricketer was slapped with a life ban after his after his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. But in 2015, he was acquitted by a trial court. The Delhi police challenged the verdict in the Delhi High Court, the matter will be heard in court today (January 22). Fans took to social media to demand justice. They trended #JusticeForSreesanth.

Fans’ Tweets

Shubham Singh: This time he will get what he truely deserves! We are with him!! Love n resoect for u all!! #JusticeForSreesanth.

@sree_things_: Sreesanth is gem of a person and we all love him. And he knows that 💓 #JusticeForSreesanth.

Roni & Anaya

Roni Sen: Everyone deserves the second chance and @sreesanth36 was one of the finest bowler for indian cricket team #JusticeForSreesanth.

Anaya Garg: I don't understand why bcci is so much against #Sreesanth 😔😔 Such a gem person he is & still suffering more than anything 😥 Please god do #JusticeForSreesanth 🙏 #SreeFam.

After Almost 11 Years, Harbhajan Singh Feels Sorry For Slapping Sreesanth!

Meanwhile, almost after 11 years, Harbhajan Singh feels sorry about slapping Sreesanth, which happened during Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL (2008).

Harbhajan Says…

The spin stalwart was quoted by Behindwoods Air as saying, "Whatever happened with Sreesanth.. me and him on the field.. lot of people talk about that incident now. If I have to go back and rectify something in my life, I would correct that. I shouldn't have done that."

‘That Was A Mistake And I Am Sorry About That’

He further added, "That was a mistake and I am sorry about that. It shouldn't have happened. Sreesanth is a top guy and he had so much of skill. My best wishes to Sreesanth and his wife and to their children. No matter what people say, I am still your brother."