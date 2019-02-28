Sreesanth IPL Match-Fixing Case: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Claims Delhi Police Tortured Him For Confes

Sreesanth is a popular cricketer and enjoys a good fan following. Post his Bigg Boss stint, the cricketer-turned-actor's fan base increased. It has to be recalled that during the 2013 IPL Season, the cricketer was slapped with a life ban after his after his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. In 2015, he was acquitted by a trial court. A single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban by BCCI, but a division bench of the high court had restored the ban. Sreesanth had then challenged the division bench's decision in the Supreme Court.

Yesterday (February 27, 2019), the hearing of the same case was held in the Supreme Court. Sreesanth claimed that the life ban is completely unfair. He had also claimed that he was continuously tortured by Delhi Police for a confession of his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal.

According to PTI report, his counsel told a bench of justices that there was 'no clear proof' and evidence of match-fixing, and Sreesanth has suffered a lot in the past five-six years.

Senior Advocate, Salman Khurshid, appearing for Sreesanth, told the bench, "In the context of facts and manner in which these things have happened, this court should consider that it (life ban on Sreesanth by BCCI) is unfair. He has suffered for last five-six years. People want him to play cricket. He was extremely loyal to BCCI."

He further added, "The team (Rajasthan Royals) and its owners were banned for two years only. It is completely unfair that this (life ban) has happened with him (Sreesanth)."

Regarding Sreesanth's confession before police about his involvement in the alleged crime, the lawyer was quoted by PTI as saying, "The confession was due to continuous torture by Delhi Police. According to Sreesanth, police had threatened to implicate his family if he does not confess to the crime."

(With PTI Inputs)

