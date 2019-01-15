TV Snippets: Sreesanth Reacts To Hardik-Rahul Row; Kapil-Ginni’s First Lohri Post Wedding & More!

Mumbai Police Takes A Jibe At The Cricketers!

Mumbai Police captioned a post that had "How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women," as "A ‘Gentleman' is a Gentleman, always and everywhere." - (sic)

Sreesanth On Hardik & Rahul's Controversy

Sreesanth reacted to the controversy too. The banned cricketer was quoted by IANS as saying, "I will only say that whatever happened was very bad, but the World Cup is around the corner. Both Hardik and Rahul are both good cricketers."

‘Others Who Have Made Bigger Mistakes Had Gotten Away’

But he slammed people for targeting the duo as he feels that the cricketers who had done bigger mistakes had gotten away with it in the past. He further added, "Yes, what happened was wrong. They said some wrong things. But there are others who have made bigger mistakes than these, who are still playing and are in different fields, not just cricket. The same people are speaking about this. When they see an opportunity they pounce on it like tigers."

Sreesanth’s Wife Instagram Account Hacked!

Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari's Instagram got recently hacked. She shared the news on Twitter and asked fans not to follow fake accounts. She wrote, "Some loser has hacked my Instagram account. I am trying to retrieve it. Kindly do not follow any fake accounts.#Sreefam #Sreesanth #NainSree."

Nausheen Ali Sardar To Marry In July 2020!

Nausheen Ali Sardar, who is best known for her role on the show Kkusum, is apparently dating a US-based man named Alexander Nathan. According to Spotboye report, the actress met him on a dating app and they are pretty serious about each other. If all goes well, they might get married in July next year!

Ankita Has No Plans Of Marrying Vicky yet!

There were speculations that Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is dating Vicky Jain. Although she has confirmed the reports that she is in love, she has denied wedding rumours. She was quoted by BT as saying, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

About Vicky, she said, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."

Vivek’s Sweet Message For Divyanka On Their 3 Years Of Engagement

Vivek Dahiya shared a beautiful message for his wife Divyanka Tripathi on their three years of engagement. Sharing the engagement picture, Vivek wrote, "Mornings have passed, evenings have passed, so have the seasons. We created nothing but unforgettable memories ever since our first step together. #Throwback #DivekEngagement #LifeAheadOfUs." - (sic)

Surveen Chawla Flaunts Baby Bump

Surveen Chawla, who is expecting her first child, shared a picture in which she was seen flaunting baby bump and wrote, "And the official "BUMPIE"...🤰🏼... P.S.- I've started looking like the above emoji🤣🤪" - (sic)

Kapil & Ginni’s First Lohri Post Marriage

Newly-weds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath celebrated first Lohri together along with close friends that including the TKSS team. Bharti Singh shared the picture and wrote, "Happy 1st lohri @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath god bless you❤️❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇😇😇😇😘" - (sic)