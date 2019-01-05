 »   »   »  BB 12: Sreesanth Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Says Surbhi Held Dipika’s Neck & Srishty’s Hair!

Surbhi Held Dipika’s Neck & Srishty’s Hair

Sree revealed to Spotboye that Surbhi held Dipika Kakkar's neck so hard that Dipika fell. It was not even shown on Voot. She also held held Srishty Rode's hair so hard that Srishty almost fell on a slab. Jasleen Matharu and Srishty were running and Jasleen almost hit the slab of the pool when Srishty tried to stop her.

‘Colors Showed You What They Wanted!’

He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Colors showed you what they wanted to show. I got painted as a villain. I went to Karanvir Bohra, cried and then hugged him in the ninth week saying that I didn't mean what I had told him, but was it shown? You see, then people would have known that I am not a bad guy."

‘Everything Was Well-Planned!’

He further said, "In the 14th week, there was no captain despite the fact that everyone supported me. Surbhi went on to become the captain in the 15th week. There's so much and everything was well-planned."

About Surbhi

About Surbhi he said, "I wish her the very best in her life. May God bless her. Whatever happened in the show, happened in the show. I think she had a plan of being a wild person. She needs to focus on her career. She shouldn't shout at people who are higher than her, and frankly, on anybody in general. Does that give her happiness? If it does she can continue doing so."

Surbhi Was Fake!

It was strongly felt that his behaviour was objectionable in terms of what you told her, especially considering the fact that she is a woman. Regarding the same, he said, "She being a woman, the way she behaved in the house I can't compare that to any other woman's behaviour. Whatever she told me, was her plan. She was fake."

Surbhi Lashes Out At Sreesanth

On the other hand, Surbhi lashed out at Sreesanth. She revealed to the entertainment portal that many things about Sreesanth was also not shown. She also had advice to Sreesanth. She said, "Open your mind, stop dissecting other people's lives, listen to other people, be accommodating and see life differently."

Sreesanth’s Wife Reveals She Didn’t Like Sreesanth At First

Post Bigg Boss, Sreesanth and his wife, were seen on RJ Pritam's radio show. Bhuvneshwari revealed how at first she didn't like Sreesanth. On the show, she revealed that Sreesanth and Shoaib Akhtar had come to her school as chief guests. While girls were going gaga over Sreesanth, Bhuvneshwari wasn't as impressed. She revealed that later when they coincidentally met and made eye contact did they fall for each other.