English
 »   »   »  Sreesanth's Wife React To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika Kakar Tweet; Says They Trust SreeFam!

Sreesanth's Wife React To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika Kakar Tweet; Says They Trust SreeFam!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, a fan threatened to throw acid on Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar. This didn't go well with Dipika's fans who tagged the actress and Mumbai Police. They even tagged Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari as he/she who tweeted against Dipika seemed to be Sreesanth's fan. Dipika's Bigg Boss inmate Surbhi Rana reacted to the tweet. While talking to Spotboye, she said that the person should be nabbed by the police soon and should be slapped hard. Anup Jalota too reacted to the acid attack threat.

    Anup Jalota Reacts To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika Kakar

    Anup was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Don't get affected so much that you start becoming inhumane. Bigg Boss comes every year and people react every year. Season 12 is over now and it's time to go back to your life and your family."

    Sree’s Wife React To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika

    Although Dipika is yet to respond regarding the same, Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari clarified that she and Sree are sure that Sree's fans wouldn't have tweeted in such a way. Bhuvneshwari wrote, "My dear #SreeFam,came to know about the Acid attack news yesterday.We want to tell you all that Me and Sree are very sure that no one from #SreeFam can ever write such a thing & we believe You all. It could be any one portraying as Sreefam." -(sic)

    Bhuvneshwari Tweets…

    "Ther had been a lot of abusive nd worst tweets for us as well frm other fandoms. I knw we have no control over what some ppl write.Some online reviewers pick it up solely because We refuse to give interview on their channel. I knw my Sreefam nd our trust for you remains strong.🤗" -(sic)

    Why Sree Was Missing On Second Day On KKK 9?

    Bhuvneshwari also clarified as to why he was missing from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, on the second day, after performing the task successfully. She shared a picture of how bad the ants bit Sreesanth's feet. She wrote, "Condition of @sreesanth36 's leg after his first stunt of KKK due to fire ant bites." - (sic)

    Dipika Welcomes Sree's Family In A Cutest Way!

    On the other hand, Dipika and Sreesanth's family had a get together recently. Dipika planned a sweetest welcome for Sree and his family. She filled the living room with a lot of balloons and hung up 'Bua loves Sanu and Teeju' on the wall.

    Sree’s Wife Thank Dipika!

    Bhuvneshwari shared a couple of pictures, in which her kids were seen enjoying and wrote, "Wow! What an amazing welcome.. Having blast. Thank you so much @ms_dipika .🤗🤗."

    Dipika & Sree Having Some Fun Time

    Dipika shared a video and wrote, "If not the sword... It was a balloon fight!!!! @sreesanthnair36 and me doing our hamesha waali crazy masti!!" -(sic)

    Most Read: Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Is Back On Popular Demand; Fans Get Nostalgic!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue