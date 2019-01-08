 »   »   »  Sreesanth's Wife React To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika Kakar Tweet; Says They Trust SreeFam!

Anup Jalota Reacts To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika Kakar

Anup was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Don't get affected so much that you start becoming inhumane. Bigg Boss comes every year and people react every year. Season 12 is over now and it's time to go back to your life and your family."

Sree’s Wife React To Acid Attack Threat On Dipika

Although Dipika is yet to respond regarding the same, Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari clarified that she and Sree are sure that Sree's fans wouldn't have tweeted in such a way. Bhuvneshwari wrote, "My dear #SreeFam,came to know about the Acid attack news yesterday.We want to tell you all that Me and Sree are very sure that no one from #SreeFam can ever write such a thing & we believe You all. It could be any one portraying as Sreefam." -(sic)

Bhuvneshwari Tweets…

"Ther had been a lot of abusive nd worst tweets for us as well frm other fandoms. I knw we have no control over what some ppl write.Some online reviewers pick it up solely because We refuse to give interview on their channel. I knw my Sreefam nd our trust for you remains strong.🤗" -(sic)

Why Sree Was Missing On Second Day On KKK 9?

Bhuvneshwari also clarified as to why he was missing from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, on the second day, after performing the task successfully. She shared a picture of how bad the ants bit Sreesanth's feet. She wrote, "Condition of @sreesanth36 's leg after his first stunt of KKK due to fire ant bites." - (sic)

Dipika Welcomes Sree's Family In A Cutest Way!

On the other hand, Dipika and Sreesanth's family had a get together recently. Dipika planned a sweetest welcome for Sree and his family. She filled the living room with a lot of balloons and hung up 'Bua loves Sanu and Teeju' on the wall.

Sree’s Wife Thank Dipika!

Bhuvneshwari shared a couple of pictures, in which her kids were seen enjoying and wrote, "Wow! What an amazing welcome.. Having blast. Thank you so much @ms_dipika .🤗🤗."

Dipika & Sree Having Some Fun Time

Dipika shared a video and wrote, "If not the sword... It was a balloon fight!!!! @sreesanthnair36 and me doing our hamesha waali crazy masti!!" -(sic)