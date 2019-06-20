Srishty Rode Reveals Her Relationship Status Post Break-up With Manish Naggdev In A Dignified Way!

Srishty Rode Is Dating A Mystery Man?

There were also reports that Srishty is dating Rohit Suchanti, although they never made their relationship official. It was also said that the actress has ditched Rohit and is dating a mystery man, Vijal. There were also reports that the actress is on vacation with him and is planning to marry him as well!

Srishty Reveals Her Relationship Status In A Dignified Way!

While Srishty's fans waited for her reply, she never responded to any of these rumours. But now, the actress has broken her silence and revealed her relationship status in a dignified way! In her post, she has revealed that her most favourite partner in her journey, which is field filled with a bit of roses and thorns, is herself. She adds that she is ‘single' and ‘content'!

The Actress Says She Is Single & Content!

Srishty wrote, "Life can be a field of roses or a field of thorns. I walk through the field with a little bit of both but with the belief that nothing is ever permanent. But yes my most favourite partner in this journey is me, myself as there's no one who knows except me! #SingleAndContent."

Abigail Pande Praises Srishty

Srishty's friend and actress Abigail Pande was impressed with Srishty's maturity in dealing the situation. She wrote, "More power to you @srishtyrode24 ..i know how hard you've worked to be here. I'm so so happy for you. Thank you for being way above this and not publicly shaming or bashing anyone. Thank you for showing this maturity. More power to you ❤️🔥 shine on!! ✨✨"