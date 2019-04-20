Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Dance Their Heart Out At Mehendi Ceremony: Inside Pictures & Videos
Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra surprised his fans by announcing his wedding with Delhi-based designer Ripci Bhatia, who was introduced by Ssharad's sister. Ssharad and Ripci are all set to get hitched today (April 20, 2019) in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities - Mehendi, Sangeet and engagement ceremonies were held yesterday April 19, 2019. The couple looked adorable together and were seen dancing their heart out at all their pre-wedding ceremonies. Take a look at the inside pictures and videos that are doing the rounds on social media.
Ssharad & Ripci At Their Mehendi Ceremony
At the mehendi ceremony, Ssharad looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, while Ripci looked radiant in a royal blue lehenga. She wore floral jewellery.
Ssharad & Ripci Dance Their Heart Out At Mehendi Event
The couple was also seen dancing their heart out at the mehendi ceremony. They shook legs for 'London tumakdha' and 'Aankh marey'. The pre-wedding ceremonies were held at JW Mariott Hotel, Mumbai.
Bhavana Roy With The RipSha
Bhavana Roy shared the picture from the mehendi ceremony. In the picture, the actress was seen posing with Ssharad and Ripci along with other guests.
Nivedita Basu With Ssharad
Nivedita Basu, who attended the couple's pre-wedding ceremony shared a video and captioned it, "When it's ur best friend ka mehandi, all u got do is dress up ur best( thank u @the_adhya_designer @aradhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio 👌💞👠👗📿) and show up, that's enough to make him happy 😜😜 love and best wishes @sharadmalhotra009 💖 @ripci.bhatia."
View this post on Instagram
#RipSha @sharadmalhotra009 @ripci.bhatia #mehendi #sangeet #dance 😍😍❤❤❤ #RipShaKiShaadi Cr : @aarti.sharuworld
A post shared by 🔸SSHARAD OUR ROCKSTAR🔸 (@ssharadmalhotraa_fanclub) on Apr 19, 2019 at 6:29am PDT
View this post on Instagram
One more dance of #ripsha 😍 the happiness of both kisi ki nazar na lage 😍 #sharadkishadi #mehendi #sangeet #dance 😍😍❤❤❤ #RipShaKiShaadi #sharadmalhotra #ripsha #20aprill Cr : @aarti.sharuworld
A post shared by RIPSHA FOREVER 👫 (@ripsha.addicted) on Apr 19, 2019 at 6:48am PDT
View this post on Instagram
New 😍 @sharadmalhotra009 @ripci.bhatia Part 7 #ripsha 👫 #SharadMalhotra #ripcibhatia #ssharadmalhotra #sharadmalhotra009
A post shared by ssharad malhotra fans (@ssharadmalhotrafans) on Apr 19, 2019 at 6:59am PDT
(Images Source: Instagram)
