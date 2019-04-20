Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Dance Their Heart Out At Mehendi Ceremony: Inside Pictures & Videos

Ssharad & Ripci At Their Mehendi Ceremony

At the mehendi ceremony, Ssharad looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, while Ripci looked radiant in a royal blue lehenga. She wore floral jewellery.

Ssharad & Ripci Dance Their Heart Out At Mehendi Event

The couple was also seen dancing their heart out at the mehendi ceremony. They shook legs for 'London tumakdha' and 'Aankh marey'. The pre-wedding ceremonies were held at JW Mariott Hotel, Mumbai.

Bhavana Roy With The RipSha

Bhavana Roy shared the picture from the mehendi ceremony. In the picture, the actress was seen posing with Ssharad and Ripci along with other guests.

Nivedita Basu With Ssharad

Nivedita Basu, who attended the couple's pre-wedding ceremony shared a video and captioned it, "When it's ur best friend ka mehandi, all u got do is dress up ur best( thank u @the_adhya_designer @aradhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio 👌💞👠👗📿) and show up, that's enough to make him happy 😜😜 love and best wishes @sharadmalhotra009 💖 @ripci.bhatia."