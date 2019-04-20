First PICTURES! Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia Get Hitched In Gurudwara!

Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia Wedding Picture

The wedding was held today in Gurudwara as per Sikh ritual (Anand Karaj ceremony). At their wedding, Sharad donned a white outfit with a pink pagdi, while Ripci made a beautiful bride in a pale pink and golden coloured outfit.

In Pic: Ssharad & Ripci Getting Married In Gurudwara

Regarding wedding, Ssharad was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "We have a total of 4 to 5 wedding functions. Mehendi, haldi, sangeet, cocktail party and the wedding. All the functions are in Mumbai and will begin from April 18th. We have one function in Kolkata which is my home town. Everything needs a lot of detailing, but I am enjoying this phase."

In Pic: Ssharad & Ripci's Making Their Wedding Official

About Ripci, Ssharad said, "Ripci is very childlike and I adore that quality. She just puts across everything in a beautiful manner. I love women who work and are independent but at the same time, both counterparts are managing the house well."

No Honeymoon For Sharad & Ripci!

Apparently, Ripci and Ssharad don't have any honeymoon plans. A source was quoted by India-forum as saying, "Ssharad won't be going for his honeymoon as the actor is not getting any leaves from his shoot. He will get leave for only three days and post that will resume his shoot".