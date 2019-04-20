First PICTURES! Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia Get Hitched In Gurudwara!
Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra tied the knot with the Delhi-based designer Ripci Bhatia in Gurudwara as per Sikh ritual. The pre-wedding rituals like haldi, mehendi, sangeet and engagement were held yesterday (April 19). While at mehendi, the couple colour-coordinated (shades of blue) their outfits, at sangeet, Ssharad wore maroon velvet bandhgala kurta, while Ripci donned a golden lehenga choli.
At their pre-wedding ceremony, Ripci and Sharad were seen dancing their heart out. The sangeet ceremony was a grand affair as Ssharad's industry friends graced it. Kasam Tere Pyar Ka's Kratika Kamra and Vibha Chibbar, Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan and others attended the function. Check out their wedding pictures!
Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia Wedding Picture
The wedding was held today in Gurudwara as per Sikh ritual (Anand Karaj ceremony). At their wedding, Sharad donned a white outfit with a pink pagdi, while Ripci made a beautiful bride in a pale pink and golden coloured outfit.
In Pic: Ssharad & Ripci Getting Married In Gurudwara
Regarding wedding, Ssharad was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "We have a total of 4 to 5 wedding functions. Mehendi, haldi, sangeet, cocktail party and the wedding. All the functions are in Mumbai and will begin from April 18th. We have one function in Kolkata which is my home town. Everything needs a lot of detailing, but I am enjoying this phase."
In Pic: Ssharad & Ripci's Making Their Wedding Official
About Ripci, Ssharad said, "Ripci is very childlike and I adore that quality. She just puts across everything in a beautiful manner. I love women who work and are independent but at the same time, both counterparts are managing the house well."
No Honeymoon For Sharad & Ripci!
Apparently, Ripci and Ssharad don't have any honeymoon plans. A source was quoted by India-forum as saying, "Ssharad won't be going for his honeymoon as the actor is not getting any leaves from his shoot. He will get leave for only three days and post that will resume his shoot".
(Images Source: Instagram)
