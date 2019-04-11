Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia’s Wedding Date REVEALED; Check Out Wedding Invitation!

Ssharad & Ripci’s Wedding Card

A few pictures of Ssharad and Ripci's wedding cards are doing the rounds on social media. The card has a floral theme. It has the shades of pastel green.

Wedding Festivities Will Begin From April 18

The wedding card looks elegant and the front side of the card has the logo of Ssharad and Ripci's initials. The wedding festivities - mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies will begin from April 18, 2019.

Ssharad’s Wedding On April 20

As we revealed earlier and as per the invite, the couple will exchange rings on April 19, while the wedding ceremony will be on April 20, in Mumbai. The couple has also planned to host a grand reception in Kolkata, which is Ssharad's hometown on May 3, 2019. (Image Source: Instagram)

Ssharad-Ripci Wedding

It is also being said that on April 20, the couple will first marry in a gurudwara and later in the evening, they will be taking pheras. Ssharad had already revealed that there will be dholwallahs playing at their wedding and he has also arranged for a top line-up of DJs, one of whom is a friend from Kolkata.

Grand Reception

The actor had told the leading daily, "My mom, dad, sister and brother-in-law will all shake a leg that day. Friends from the TV fraternity will definitely be a part of my wedding functions in Mumbai." He had also revealed that the reception will be an English-themed one!