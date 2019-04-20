Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Exchange Rings; Vivian Dsena, Kratika Sengar & Others Attend Sangeet Event!
Ssharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Muskaan is all set to get hitched with Ripci Bhatia, who is a Delhi-based designer, today (April 20, 2019) in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities - mehendi, sangeet and engagement ceremonies were held yesterday April 19, 2019. As per the pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media, the couple looked adorable together as they were seen dancing their heart out at all their pre-wedding ceremonies.
Ssharad & Ripci’s Sangeet
At the sangeet, Sharad donned maroon bandhgala jacket with pants, and Ripci wore a rose gold coloured ensemble. The couple was seen dancing their heart out at the sangeet ceremony.
Ssharad & Ripci
Ssharad and Ripci looked like a royal couple. They were also seen posing for media. The couple was seen exchanging rings at the ceremony.
TV Actors At Ssharad-Ripci’s Sangeet
Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan, Yesha Rughani, Kartika Sengar, Vibha Chibbar, Zuber Khan and other actors from the television industry graced the sangeet ceremony. Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar also graced the event.
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena, who is seen in Rashmi Sharma's show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, graced Sharad and Ripci's sangeet ceremony. The actor looked dapper in light-blue suit and red tie.
Adaa Posing With Shashank & Others
Adaa Khan looked gorgeous in royal blue dress. The actress shared a few pictures from the sangeet ceremony. She was seen posing with Shashank Vyas, Nivedita, Vikas Kalantri and Sumier Pasricha.
Kasam Actors At Ssharad’s Sangeet
Ssharad's Kasam Tere Pyar Ki co-stars Kratika Sengar, Vibha Chibbar, Zuber Khan and Vijay Kashyap graced the function. The actors were seen posing along with the couple.
Kratika Congratulates Ssharad & Ripci
Kratika shared a few pictures and congratulated Ssharad and Ripci on social media. She wrote, "Wishing @sharadmalhotra009 & Ripci a beautiful journey together filled with lots of love and joy ❤️" - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Ripsha dance❤💕💕 Made for each other💯💯 Sharukh ke songs pe to Ssharad becomes more and more romantic😉 @sharadmalhotra009🔥 @ripci.bhatia 🔥 Swipe to see more😍😍 #sharadmalhotra#proudsmianforever#1millionsmians#smarmy#sangeet #happysangeetripsha#soontobedulhatomorrow#weloveusharad#weloveuripsha #ripsha#tellywood#tellycrush#sangeetmubarak#coupleonfire#couplegoals
A post shared by Sm_hangover (@being_ssharadian) on Apr 19, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Omg 😘😘hmara sharad itni achi dance bh krleta hai🙈🙈 😝😋😍😂😂 @sharadmalhotra009 @ripci.bhatia #sharadmalhotra #Ripcibhatia #ripshakasangeet #ripshawedding #ripsha
A post shared by minal khan❤❤ (@princess.minal_786) on Apr 19, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
His Dance 😭🙈🔥😋 God Ap ko aesse hi khush rakhe 😍😍😘😘 . @sharadmalhotra009 #ripshakishaadi #RipShaKaSangeet #sharadmalhotra #dancing
A post shared by Sania Jaffri (@sharadsshine) on Apr 19, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT
(Images Source: Instagram)
Most Read: Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Dance Their Heart Out At Mehendi Ceremony: Inside Pictures & Videos