Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Exchange Rings; Vivian Dsena, Kratika Sengar & Others Attend Sangeet Event!

Ssharad & Ripci’s Sangeet

At the sangeet, Sharad donned maroon bandhgala jacket with pants, and Ripci wore a rose gold coloured ensemble. The couple was seen dancing their heart out at the sangeet ceremony.

Ssharad & Ripci

Ssharad and Ripci looked like a royal couple. They were also seen posing for media. The couple was seen exchanging rings at the ceremony.

TV Actors At Ssharad-Ripci’s Sangeet

Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan, Yesha Rughani, Kartika Sengar, Vibha Chibbar, Zuber Khan and other actors from the television industry graced the sangeet ceremony. Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar also graced the event.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, who is seen in Rashmi Sharma's show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, graced Sharad and Ripci's sangeet ceremony. The actor looked dapper in light-blue suit and red tie.

Adaa Posing With Shashank & Others

Adaa Khan looked gorgeous in royal blue dress. The actress shared a few pictures from the sangeet ceremony. She was seen posing with Shashank Vyas, Nivedita, Vikas Kalantri and Sumier Pasricha.

Kasam Actors At Ssharad’s Sangeet

Ssharad's Kasam Tere Pyar Ki co-stars Kratika Sengar, Vibha Chibbar, Zuber Khan and Vijay Kashyap graced the function. The actors were seen posing along with the couple.

Kratika Congratulates Ssharad & Ripci

Kratika shared a few pictures and congratulated Ssharad and Ripci on social media. She wrote, "Wishing @sharadmalhotra009 & Ripci a beautiful journey together filled with lots of love and joy ❤️" - (sic)