Ssharad Malhotra-Ripci’s Roka Picture Out; Sharad Friends Tease Him If He Will Be A Runaway Groom!

Ssharad & Ripci Roka Ceremony Picture

Ripci captioned the picture, "Will you ever stop running...he asked.."Only if I find something worth stopping for"..she said. And so she did❤@sharadmalhotra009#lohumrukgaye #nowandforever #roka #latergrams #thisoneisforthesmfans #ripsha." - (sic)

Ssharad's Friends Tease Him If He Will Be A Runaway Groom!

Meanwhile, Ssharad opened up about his decision of getting married in an interview to Bollywoodlife. He said, "No one expected that I would marry so soon. They thought I would give it a year but then when you meet a person and strike that connect, you know it is right. I always believed that marriage will happen when it has to happen. I feel it's right to marry now. But my friends are teasing me about being a runaway groom."

Is He Having Pre-wedding Jitters?

When asked if he is having the pre-wedding jitters, he said, "Yes, there is happiness, a bit of nervousness and excitement. I have planned a few things to surprise Ripci. I hope I can pull them off nicely. I cannot reveal as it's a surprise."

Ssharad Says…

"Thankfully, I have a great team looking into the preparations. I do not have to stress much. Pawan Kumar, the producer of my current show and I have been friends since years. He is looking into the details. I am so happy that a friend is doing this for me."

‘My Mom Is The Most Elated Woman In The World Right Now’

About the wedding, the actor says, "My mom is the most elated woman in the world right now. My sister has been married for a while now. For years, she has waited for the wedding of her son. Everyone is celebrating. In May, we will throw a reception in Kolkata for my childhood friends."