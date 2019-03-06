Ssharad Malhotra To Marry Ripci Bhatia In April; The Actor Says Fear Of Marriage Connected Them!

‘Fear Of Marriage Connected Us’

Ssharad was quoted by BT as saying, "When I was introduced to Ripci, I had just come out of a relationship and was going through a difficult phase. Initially, we would just exchange occasional pleasantries on social media. It was only after Ganpati last year that we got talking on the phone, which was after my last relationship ended. What connected us probably was our fear of marriage."

Ripci Travelled The World To Avoid Marriage!

The actor says, "In fact, Ripci travelled the world for six years to avoid marriage, as the pressure on a girl at her age was mounting. I would have loved to do that, too, but I was constantly working. It's only recently that our families got involved after we spoke over the phone for a few days. Both of us instantly realised that this is it and decided to take the plunge."

Ssharad Didn’t Date Ripci

Interestingly, Ssharad who has been in long-term relationships didn't date Ripci. He says, "For a change, I didn't date Ripci. Everything happened in an old-fashioned way for us, as we said a ‘yes' without meeting each other much. In fact, she asked me recently why we didn't date before deciding to tie the knot. It just didn't happen."

The Actor Realised That ‘Bahut Bhaag Liya’

He added, "We didn't meet with the intention of getting married. I have always feared taking the plunge, as I would freak out thinking about the responsibilities that would come five years down the line. I developed cold feet every time a relationship graduated to the point of marriage. However, after my last relationship ended, I took time out for myself and travelled just to introspect. I realised that bahut bhaag liya."

‘My Mother Was Extremely Happy’

"I can either keep running away from marriage all my life, or get into it, experience it and see for myself if it's good, bad or ugly. My mother was extremely happy when I gave my nod. Having said that, she didn't give her approval immediately. She took her time to be sure that I was ready for it, given my colourful past. She feared that I would back out again. But everything happened organically. I would call it an arranged-cum-love marriage."

‘No Relationship Can End On A Good Note’

Talking about his previous relationships, Ssharad told BT, "No relationship can end on a good note. During the courtship period, your partner seems to be the best person on the planet, but when it ends, he becomes the worst. I have never spoken ill about any woman I have dated. I have had great regard and respect for them even after the relationship ended. Mutual respect and dignity should be maintained, or else it gets into a loop, with both the parties accusing each other."

‘I Don’t Regret Any Of My Relationships’

"I don't regret any of my relationships. For me, they were awesome till they lasted and even after that. The other person could get venomous, but that's human nature. There is a way all of us vent our feelings. I have learnt a great deal from my relationships and I have also matured with time. The phobia stems from the fact that I have seen bad marriages and witnessed how they fail in an ugly manner."

About His Ex’s Allegation That He Cheated Her With Ripci…

His ex-girlfriend had accused him of cheating on her with Ripci, regarding the same, he said, "Not all relationships end because one partner has cheated on the other. Sometimes, it could also be a result of the constant nuisance that the relationship turns into or because it's just not working."

‘My Silence Has Always Been Misconstrued’

"Marriage is the most important decision of one's life and if you feel you are not with the right partner, there is absolutely no point dragging it. My silence has always been misconstrued and that's precisely why I chose to answer this time. I'm heading into a brand new phase of my life... happy, peaceful and it feels right for the first time."