Sting Operation KARAOKE Exposes Celebs; Netizens Praise Saumya Tandon For Not Selling Her Soul!
Many Bollywood and television celebrities were exposed by an online portal Cobrapost, which conducted a sting operation titled 'Operation Karaoke' for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. The sting operation was done in wake of 2019 general elections. The sting was carried out on over 36 celebrities, most of whom agreed to do the same. Among television celebrities who agreed to tweet for money are Rakhi Sawant, Pankaj Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, Puneet Issar, Rohit Roy, Minissha Lamba, Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan, Raju Srivastava, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Pal, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh and Aman Verma to name a few.
Netizens Praise Saumya Tandon
The online portal tweeted, "While we saw all these celebs succumbing to the lure of money and agreeing to indulge in this unethical and unlawful practice, there were some notable exceptions, though. When we approached Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad and Saumya Tandon with our proposition, these celebs chose to go by their conscience and straightaway refused to play ball." Post the expose, #BikaooBollywood started trending on Twitter. Tweeples were all praise for Saumya Tandon!
Fans’ Comments: Neeraj Sharma
"Thank you @cobrapost for your revelation. So proud of @vidya_balan @saumyatandon @ArshadWarsi And Raza Sir. #Respect #BikaooBollywood." - (sic)
Aftab & AadharKaMara
Aftab Khan: Respect !! #VidyaBalan , #ArshadWarsi ,#razamurad ,#saumyatandon. - (sic)
AadharKaMara: somehow was not surprised for Vidya. But respect for all who said no. Raza murad sir, Arsad bhai and Soumya. Respect. #OperationKaraoke. - (sic)
Dreams S
"U r gem.. I m really sorry i misunderstood u in me too movement case trusting wrong person..Looking at this m sure u were honest in that matter also.. Lots of best wishes.. And love to new born baby 😍❤😘" - (sic)
BaBanarsi Babu & Marketbaby
BaBanarsi Babu: @vidya_balan @ArshadWarsi #RazaMurad @saumyatandon this country really need actors and citizens like you. Big Salute to you guys. - (sic)
Marketbaby: ur the best i love u so much for this. - (sic)
