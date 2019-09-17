English
    Is Sunil Grover Hinting At His Return On The Kapil Sharma Show With His Cryptic Message?

    Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are two best comedians that our television industry has. The duo's magic in their shows had impressed the viewers. But after the mid-air feud, they are not seen together. Sunil left The Kapil Sharma Show, which upset fans. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sunil's re-entry. Many of their colleagues had tried to patch them up, but in vain. Now, Sunil's cryptic message has left everyone wondering if he is hinting at his return to the show!

    In his tweet, Sunil has mentioned that nothing remains the same forever and the famous Rinku Bhabi line, 'mere husband mujhko'.

    Sunil wrote, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki ... mere husband mujhko..." - (sic)

    While one user wrote, "Is that a hint...," another user commented, "Aa jaiye ab kapil show me dr saahab... Aapki aur kapil tu tu mai mai me maza bhut aata tha.. Kapil: kaun sa doctor baalti leke aata hai Mashoor: mai le ke aata hai.. Dekh rhe ho fir bhi puch rhe ho.. Hun..." - (sic)

    A few other fans commented: "Masur gulati i miss u," "Come 🔙 In @TheKapilSShow Paaji, "Please come back to telly, we miss you, no one can make us laugh as you do," and "This is the indication he is coming back. I think." - (sic)

    It has to be recalled that Kapil and Sunil parted ways in 2017. The two were not only part of The Kapil Sharma Show, but also Comedy Nights With Kapil. Sunil had created some of the most memorable characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati.

    Although the second season is doing good, we miss Kapil and Sunil's cute banter. We hope that Sunil leaves the past behind and starts afresh, at least for his fans!

