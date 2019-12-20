Sunil Grover Is Back As Dr Mashoor Gulati, But Not For TV! Check Out His Transformation PICTURES

Sunil Grover gained popularity with his roles Gutthi (Comedy Nights With Kapil), Dr Mashoor Gulati (The Kapil Sharma Show) and Rinku Babhi. Sunil quit TKSS after his infamous fight with Kapil Sharma. Since then fans are missing him on television as he hasn't returned full-time on television. Post his exit from TKSS, he has been doing live shows and making guest appearances. Recently, the actor was seen on Bigg Boss 13 as Guthi, now the actor-comedian has turned to Dr Mashoor Gulati!

Before you jump into any assumptions, let us tell you that Sunil's transformation to Dr Mashoor Gulati is not for television but for a live show. The comedian shared a few black and white pictures where he can be seen transforming into his much loved character.

The comedian captioned the snaps, "I love becoming someone else ❤️ it's such a beautiful experience when I am able to get it right. Pictures by @himmatsodhiphotography getting ready to go on stage for a live event." In the pictures, Sunil can be seen getting ready by wearing a wig and beard that he sports to look like Dr Mashoor Gulati.

TV actor, Hussain Kuwajerwala loved Sunil's performance at the live show, and commented, "What a performance last night .. It's a treat to watch you perform live 👏👏👏 Fan bahut bada wala."

On the other hand, his fans, who have been missing him, requested him to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. A fan commented, "Veere aaja yr wapis kapil show ch." A few other users commented, "Mashoor gulati miss you paji come back soon please .u are best comedian of this world and laughing ke king 👌," "Bhai kapil sir ke show pe bhi aajao aapki bohat yaad aati hai abhi bhi😢😢😢 please come back😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢," and "Grover sir is character me ap ko dekhne ke liye mai kya puri india ki public pagal hai . 💥💥💥"

It has to be recalled that there have been a lot of reports of Sunil's re-entry to Kapil's show, but the actor had clearly said that he would announce it himself if it happens. Well, we hope that we get to watch the duo again soon!

