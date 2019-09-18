Sunil Grover Is IRKED With Rumours Of His Return To The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover NOT Returning To The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil told HT, "I don't know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn't hint anything like that. There's no truth in it at all. It's not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can't make it speculative news."

Sunil Says The Rumours Are Baseless & Irritating!

The 42-year-old actor quit The Kapil Sharma Show after a major showdown with Kapil in 2017. Ever since, here have been rumours about the two coming together. Now, Sunil has set the record straight about going back to the show. He said, "It is all baseless and I don't want to comment on it. It's really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there's something, I myself will reveal."

A Source Revealed…

Also, when HT contacted the channel for a comment, a source revealed, "There is no news of Sunil Grover's comeback on Kapil's show because Krushna Abhishek, who replaced Sunil in the show, has been very well received by the audience, and his character Sapna is well appreciated. So we are going to continue with that. Apart from Sapna, all the other characters are also doing very well."

The Actor Is Coming Up With Something Interesting On The Web Space!

Although this comes as bad news, the actor's fans can rejoice as he is coming up with something interesting on the web space! The Bharat actor revealed, "There is something interesting that is coming up and I will be announcing it in a few days. It's for the web space and I'm really looking forward to it. That's all I can say."