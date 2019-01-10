Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Wala Khuranas To Go Off Air; The Actor Reacts To The Negative Response!

Sunil Grover Will Not Be Able To Give Time For KWK!

Sunil Grover was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am resuming the shoot for my film with Salman Khan from today (January 10) and it will be a month-and-a-half schedule. Hence, I won't be able to give my time to any new project now."

Why Sunil Chose To Do Kanpur Wale Khuranas?

"The reason I had opted for 'Kanpur...' was because the channel had come up with an idea where they wanted to make a show about the highlights of 2018. I had a month in December and everything fell into place. The show was made with an idea of limited episodes which I had mentioned during the promotions as well. I am happy that the commitment has been fulfilled."

The Actor Says…

The show had popular personalities as guests like Ranveer Singh, Sania Nehwal to name a few. Sunil is grateful to these superstars for adjusting their dates and coming on his show. He said, "I am grateful to people who came on the show like Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Vickey Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Rajkummar Rao and Govinda sir. They all pre-poned their promotions and began with our show."

‘To Create A Comedy Show Which Is For More Than An Hour Is Not Easy!’

"The team of writers and the creative team of Preeti and Neeti have worked really hard. Never in my life have I shot a show in this format. We shot two episodes per day which was a daunting task. To create a comedy show which is for more than an hour is not an easy job, but we all managed together."

Sunil Is Happy With The Ratings!

Although a few of them liked the show, many slammed the show. Regarding the same, the actor says that he is unaffected. Sunil is unaffected with it and said, "The people I meet on a daily basis are liking the show. I have also received a lot of appreciation from the media. The first few episodes have also got decent TRPs. I am happy with the response. People are loving it, enjoying it and they personally tell me that. It makes me happy. The response has been very positive."